McCain Convenes Telco Fact-Finder

Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) will preside May 12 over the second in his series of hearings to gather information for the upcoming rewrite of the Telecommunications Act.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts will testify along with Verizon Chairman Ivan Seidenberg, ALLTEL CEO Scott Ford, and Earthlink CEO Garry Betty.

Roberts and his colleagues will be asked to give their recommendations for revising communications rules and regs.