Martin takes FCC seat, finally

After a delay due to a White House paperwork glitch, Republican Kevin Martin took his place at the FCC on Tuesday.

Martin joins Democrat Michael Copps and Republican Kathleen Abernathy as the third new commissioner named during the Bush administration. His term runs until June 30, 2006. FCC Chairman Michael Powell and Commissioner Gloria Tristani remain at the FCC after being sworn in during President Bill Clinton's second term.

Martin, 34, comes to the FCC from the White House, where he was a special assistant to the president for economic policy. He also was an instrumental part of the team that put together Bush's nominees for telecommunications posts, including FCC spots. Martin served as deputy general counsel for the Bush campaign and participated in the vote retallying effort in Florida after the presidential election was too close to call last November.

Prior to joining the campaign, Martin was a key advisor to FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth, and worked at the FCC's Office of Independent Counsel. He was an associate at the law firm of Wiley, Rein & Fielding and was a clerk for U.S. District Court Judge William Hoeveler in Miami, Fla.

Martin received his bachelors degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a masters in public policy from Duke University and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

- Paige Albiniak