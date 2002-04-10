Martin, Copps: FCC should be tougher on EchoStar

Federal Communications Commission members Kevin Martin and Michael Copps

chastised the FCC's Media Bureau Wednesday for its decision regarding EchoStar

Communications Corp.'s two-dish solution for providing local TV signals.

While strange political bedfellows, Republican Martin and Democrat Copps

agreed "wholeheartedly" that EchoStar's two-dish solution "failed to provide

consumers with access to local broadcast signals at a nondiscriminatory price or

in a nondiscriminatory manner." They chided the bureau for allowing a remedy

that continues to make it too easy for EchoStar to keep up the practice.

"Such a remedy effectively eviscerates the finding that EchoStar's current

policy is unlawful," the two wrote. "We fear that the order will allow EchoStar

to continue its two-dish policy -- albeit with better notice -- in a manner that

continues to make some local broadcast signals inaccessible to consumers as a

practical matter."

The Media Bureau last week ruled that by putting local TV signals on two

satellites, EchoStar is discriminating against many local broadcasters.

To solve the problem, the bureau gave EchoStar several options, including

moving all the local TV signals onto one satellite so they can be received by

one dish, or sufficiently informing customers how they can receive all of their

local stations.

The bureau also said EchoStar could ask for a waiver to delay implementation

of this ruling so no customers will lose their satellite

service.