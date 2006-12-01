Markey Wants to Be Chairman of House Telecom Subcommittee

Rep.Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has confirmed that he wants to be the next chairman of the House Telecommunications--and Internet--Subcommittee.

He has been on the subcommittee since joining Congress in 1976 and was chair from 1987 to 1995.

As chairman, he will likely push for strong 'net neutrality' rules for broadband networks and protections for PBS funding, which he has pushed for as the ranking minority member of the subcommittee.

Markey was also the driving force behind the V-chip/ratings system that broadcasters hope can be the foundation for loosening the FCC’s indecency reg regime.