March Madness Ratings Up 4% From Last Year

CBS Sports’ coverage of the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament is averaging a 5.8 rating/13 share for the first four days of the tournament, according to the overnight household ratings.

That figure is up 4% from the 5.6/12 the first four days of the event averaged last year.

Over the past five years, the numbers have only been better once, when the first four days of March Madness averaged a 5.9/12 in 2005.