Mac Moves to Monday

Fox is moving Bernie Mac to Monday nights at 8 starting March 22. The Monday 8-9 time slot had been rotating That 70's Show repeats with specials like The Littlest Groom and a worst-of American Idols special.

Mac will be followed by new show Cracking Up at 8:30. Subbing for Mac on Sunday will be a second Simpsons, making 8-9 on Sunday the Simpson family hour.

