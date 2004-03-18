Mac Moves to Monday
Fox is moving Bernie Mac to Monday nights at 8 starting March 22. The Monday 8-9 time slot had been rotating That 70's Show repeats with specials like The Littlest Groom and a worst-of American Idols special.
Mac will be followed by new show Cracking Up at 8:30. Subbing for Mac on Sunday will be a second Simpsons, making 8-9 on Sunday the Simpson family hour.
