Lynch Takes Over Univision Stations

Univision Communications veteran Joanne Lynch was named president of Univision’s television-station group, effective immediately.

She replaces Terry Mackin, who departed last week after five months on the job.

Lynch oversees the 63 Univision and TeleFutura stations. She was most recently senior vice president and general manager of Univision’s cable channel, Galavisión. She reports to Univision president and chief operating officer Ray Rodriguez.

“In addition to strong management skills and proven experience in the industry, Joanne brings a unique understanding of the company to this position,” Rodriguez said. “This experience, combined with her business acumen and vision, will be instrumental in the continued success of our stations.”

Lynch says she’s inheriting a blue-chip bunch of properties. “The success of our stations to date, in ratings and overall performance, speaks to the phenomenal team already in place,” she added. “I am looking forward to working with our general managers as we continue to deliver value to our viewers, partners and the company overall.”