Lott: Multicarriage rights for DTV stations

The Senate's top Republican, Minority Leader Trent Lott, said cable companies

must carry broadcasters' multiple digital signals.

The Mississippi lawmaker is the highest-ranking member on Capitol Hill to

call for digital-carriage rights beyond the one signal long required for analog

broadcasts.

Without full carriage rights for local and independent broadcasters, "the

constructive and positive programming they offer will be highly diluted as

a percentage of total channels available on digital-cable systems," wrote Lott

and Idaho Sen. Larry Craig, chairman of the Senate GOP policy committee, in a

Oct. 11 letter to Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell.

The senators asked Powell for his "thoughts" on multicast carriage and for

suggested legislative or regulatory changes needed to ensure that cable

companies will be required to carry every station's entire 6-megahertz capacity.

The senators' position mirrors arguments by the National Association of

Broadcasters, and it was praised by Religious Voices in Broadcasting, members

of which include Christian TV stations.

Previously, House Commerce Committee leaders Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and John

Dingell (D-Mich.) authored draft digital-TV legislation that left multicast-cable-carriage rights unaddressed. Tauzin himself, however, has said cable must carry more than one broadcast channel to justify the expense of buying digital TV sets. That idea, however, got mixed reviews from fellow

committee members. The cable industry is dead-set against any expansion of

broadcasters' carriage rights.