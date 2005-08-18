Lopez Gives Emmys Creative Touch

Comedian George Lopez, star of his self-titled ABC sitcom, has been named host of the 2005 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Sept. 11.

The event will be televised from the Shrine Auditorium as a two-hour special by E! at 7 p.m. Sept. 17—the night before the Primetime Emmys—for the fourth consecutive year.

Creative Arts Show Producer Spike Jones Jr. expects Lopez, whose sitcom enters its fifth season this fall, to “keep the show moving quickly with his unique brand of humor.”

Recognized by Time magazine as one of “The 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America,” Lopez was a cast member and commentator for HBO's Inside the NFL for the 2003-04 season. He was a two-time host of the Latin Grammys and a co-host of the Emmy Awards in 2003

Joining Jones in producing the 2005 Primetime Creative Arts Awards are Michael A. Hoey and John Moffitt, who return as co-executive producers for the eighth year. Carole Propp is the talent executive.