Local CBS Stations Pair with Surburban Newspapers

CBS-owned KTVT and KTXA Dallas-Fort Worth has teamed with suburban weeklies, Alliance Newspapers, on a news/marketing partnership.



The two will hold joint, weekly editorial meetings and sharing story ideas and reporters. They will also cross-promote eachother in print and on-air.



President and General Manager Steve Mauldin said he approached the papers about teaming up. As GM of CBS' triopoly in Miami from 1998 to 2002, he teamed up with the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinal and Miami Herald.



The first joint editorial meeting was Friday, with Mauldin preparing to tape a promo spot with one of the paper's publishers.



"These guys are real smart operators," said Mauldin of the papers, which are owned by McClatchy. " I see a lot of synergies."



