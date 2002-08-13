Living it Up! clears New York, L.A.

King World has cleared its proposed new daytime show, Living it Up! With

Ali &Jack in the top two markets, on co-owned WCBS-TV New York

and KCBS-TV Los Angeles.

King World intends to launch the show in the fall of 2003.

While the stations haven't scheduled it, there was speculation that both

stations picked it up as a possible replacement for Martha Stewart

Living, should that show not return for the 2003-04 season.

Stewart is currently embroiled in an insider stock trading investigation

involving ImClone.

King World says its expects to renew Martha Stewart Living for next

season. The show debuted in 1993.

Living itUp! stars Alexandra Wentworth and Jack Ford, who

recently completed a pilot which King World is now showing to stations.