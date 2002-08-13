Living it Up! clears New York, L.A.
King World has cleared its proposed new daytime show, Living it Up! With
Ali &Jack in the top two markets, on co-owned WCBS-TV New York
and KCBS-TV Los Angeles.
King World intends to launch the show in the fall of 2003.
While the stations haven't scheduled it, there was speculation that both
stations picked it up as a possible replacement for Martha Stewart
Living, should that show not return for the 2003-04 season.
Stewart is currently embroiled in an insider stock trading investigation
involving ImClone.
King World says its expects to renew Martha Stewart Living for next
season. The show debuted in 1993.
Living itUp! stars Alexandra Wentworth and Jack Ford, who
recently completed a pilot which King World is now showing to stations.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.