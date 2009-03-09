‘Live' to Take it Easy

Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly returns to New Orleans to tape four episodes airing April 6-9.

The week will focus on the Big Easy with appearances from several New Orleans stars. Chef Emeril Lagasse will stop by as well as two of the city's sports icons: Reggie Bush, running back for the NFL's New Orleans Saints and Chris Paul, who plays for the NBA's New Orleans Hornets.

Teen pop-star Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billy Ray, also will make an appearance, along with actor Harry Hamlin and singer and actor Jesse McCartney, who will perform. That week's latest American Idol cast-off also will head down South to pay the show a visit.

The show's production will originate from Fulton Street, next to Harrah's New Orleans Casino and Hotel. Besides welcoming guests, hosts Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa will take in the city, with several segments shot on site.

Live was last in New Orleans in May 2007, when it also produced four shows from the city.