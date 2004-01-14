Lifetime’s Gracie’s Choice Scores High
Lifetime Television’s latest original movie, Gracie’s Choice,turned in strong ratings for its Jan. 12 debut.
The made-for-TV movie garnered a 3.8 household rating and 4.2 million viewers, more than double Lifetime’s recent prime-time marks.
The encore later that night attracted another 2.4 million viewers.
