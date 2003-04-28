Lifetime ups Black, Soumas
Lisa Black, director of business marketing and development at Lifetime
Online, has been named vice president, business and marketing development.
She could have a full plate if the network decides to create independent Web
sites for its Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women channels and its
Lifetime magazine, all of which it is contemplating.
Kris Soumas, director, content development, new media, has been named VP,
content development.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.