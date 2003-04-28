Trending

Lifetime ups Black, Soumas

By

Lisa Black, director of business marketing and development at Lifetime
Online, has been named vice president, business and marketing development.

She could have a full plate if the network decides to create independent Web
sites for its Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women channels and its
Lifetime magazine, all of which it is contemplating.

Kris Soumas, director, content development, new media, has been named VP,
content development.