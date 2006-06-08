Lifetime Taps Suratt as Digital Media VP

Lifetime Networks has appointed Dan Suratt to the newly created role of executive VP, digital media and business development.

In his new position, Suratt will oversee strategic, editorial and operational functions and business-development efforts for Lifetimetv.com, Lifetime Wireless Network, and Lifetime Home Entertainment Network, along with being responsible for the interactive areas of Lifetime Television, Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women. He will be based in New York and report to Betty Cohen, president/CEO of Lifetime Entertainment Services.

Suratt comes to Lifetime from NBC, where he was most recently VP of business and new media development at NBC Olympics. He was with the network since 1995, with roles including director of business development and producer of the 2000 Olympics in Sydney and the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City.