Lifetime Taps Davis for Murder Pic

Judy Davis will star in a 2006 original movie on Lifetime about the true story of a mother-son team of murderers.

In the film, tentatively called Dead End, Davis will portray Sante Kimes, a mother who coaxed and manipulated her son Kenneth into traveling with her across the country. The pair stole, conned—and ultimately murdered—under the guise of setting up a real-estate empire.

Davis, who won a 1991 Golden Globe for One Against the Wind and two Emmys – one in 1995 for her portrayal of the lesbian lover of a U.S. Army nurse in Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story and the other in 2001 for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows.

The Australian actress also picked up several additional Emmy nominations for other TV movies and miniseries.

Dead End will be produced by Grand Productions and Stonemade Entertainment in association with Fox Television Studios for Lifetime. Gary Randall (An Unexpected Love) and Randy Stone (Little Man Tate) will executive produce.