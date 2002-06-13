Lawmakers urge cross-ownership decision
Two Western Democrats are calling on the Federal Communications Commission to hurry up and decide whether to lift the ban on same-market newspaper cross-ownership.
The agency has been trying to decide whether to lift the prohibition barring
broadcast-station groups from owning newspapers in their markets since
September.
Pushing no specific outcome, Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle of South
Dakota and Nevada Sen. Harry Reid said resolution is needed to "provide
regulatory certainty" for media companies. "Given the importance of this issue,
we are respectfully requesting that the commission meet that obligation
expeditiously," they wrote in a June 6 letter to FCC chairman Michael
Powell.
