Lawmakers urge cross-ownership decision

Two Western Democrats are calling on the Federal Communications Commission to hurry up and decide whether to lift the ban on same-market newspaper cross-ownership.

The agency has been trying to decide whether to lift the prohibition barring

broadcast-station groups from owning newspapers in their markets since

September.

Pushing no specific outcome, Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle of South

Dakota and Nevada Sen. Harry Reid said resolution is needed to "provide

regulatory certainty" for media companies. "Given the importance of this issue,

we are respectfully requesting that the commission meet that obligation

expeditiously," they wrote in a June 6 letter to FCC chairman Michael

Powell.