Lawmakers renew effort for broadband tax credit
Reps. Philip English (R-Pa.) and Robert Matsui (D-Calif.) have reintroduced
legislation to provide tax breaks to companies that construct broadband-distribution facilities in rural and underserved areas.
The Broadband Internet Access Act of 2003 would provide a 10 percent tax
credit to companies that provide "current-generation" facilities capable of
delivering at least 1.5 million bits per second to subscribers.
A 20 percent credit would be provided to companies that construct "next-generation" networks capable of delivering 22 million bits per second.
Reps. English and Matsui will hold a press conference on their bill Wednesday
in Washington, D.C.
Endorsing their effort are the Electronic Industries Alliance, the
Telecommunications Industry Association and the Information Technology Industry
Association.
