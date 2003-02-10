Lawmakers renew effort for broadband tax credit

Reps. Philip English (R-Pa.) and Robert Matsui (D-Calif.) have reintroduced

legislation to provide tax breaks to companies that construct broadband-distribution facilities in rural and underserved areas.

The Broadband Internet Access Act of 2003 would provide a 10 percent tax

credit to companies that provide "current-generation" facilities capable of

delivering at least 1.5 million bits per second to subscribers.

A 20 percent credit would be provided to companies that construct "next-generation" networks capable of delivering 22 million bits per second.

Reps. English and Matsui will hold a press conference on their bill Wednesday

in Washington, D.C.

Endorsing their effort are the Electronic Industries Alliance, the

Telecommunications Industry Association and the Information Technology Industry

Association.