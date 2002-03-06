Law & Order comes under Condit fire

Rep. Gary Condit (D-Calif.), who lost his re-election bid Tuesday, is

threatening a lawsuit against NBC and the producers of hit drama Law & Order over an episode that dealt with the Chandra Levy disappearance.

First reported on the Drudge Report Web site , attorneys for Condit and his

wife sent a letter to Studios USA executives claiming that the Feb. 6 six episode of

Law & Order contained 'several inaccuracies that were built upon

tabloid reports and other spurious rumors.'

Condit's attorney's claimed that the episode, entitled 'Missing,' wrongly implied that Mrs.

Condit was somehow involved in Chandra Levy's disappearance and that Mrs. Condit

spoke to Levy on the phone.

A spokesman for Studios USA said, 'We have received a letter, we are

responding and we believe there is no basis for her claims. Law &

Order is fictional.'

NBC executives had no comment.