Lauer, Lee To Receive Museum of Moving Image Honors

Matt Lauer and Debra Lee will be honored at the Museum of The Moving Image's annual black tie dinner April 26 in New York.

The museum singles out two individuals from broadcast, cable or motion pictures for the annual salute.

Today show anchor Lauer was cited by Museum Chairman Herbert Schlosser for "incisive" interviews, as well as for being part of "Today’s illustrious tradition of versatile and engaging anchors who have made the program so successful over many decades."

Debra Lee, BET Chairman, was hailed by Schlosser as "a member of a truly elite group in American business—an African-American woman chief executive of a multibillion-dollar media conglomerate."