LATV Grabs American Latino

LATV Networks, the hip multicast network for young Spanish speakers, has acquired the syndication/production company American Latino TV.

The multi-million dollar deal represents LATV's first acquisition, and indicates its interest in the syndication market.

LATV's shows, which include Mex 2 the Max and LATV en Concierto, are a mix of English and Spanish-language, while American Latino's are English. But LATV President/COO Howard Bolter said both aim for the same demographic.