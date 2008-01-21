LATV Grabs American Latino
LATV Networks, the hip multicast network for young Spanish speakers, has acquired the syndication/production company American Latino TV.
The multi-million dollar deal represents LATV's first acquisition, and indicates its interest in the syndication market.
LATV's shows, which include Mex 2 the Max and LATV en Concierto, are a mix of English and Spanish-language, while American Latino's are English. But LATV President/COO Howard Bolter said both aim for the same demographic.
