Lampoon Puts On Shorts for TV

In what they hope will be a TiVo/surfing-busting move, National Lampoon, October Moon Television and Boardwalk Productions are teaming to produce "The National Lampoon Newsreel." It will consist of comedic short segments snuck somewhere within a regular show's commercial break to help TV stations keep viewers glued to the set.

The deal was just sealed, so October Moon hasn't begun selling the interstitials to TV stations, but they are expected to start appearing next fall, says Chuck Larsen, president of October Moon.

