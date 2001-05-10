KTTV-TV up for 22 local Emmys

KTTV-TV Los Angeles has nabbed 22 local area Emmy nominations, the highest number given to a L.A. station. With such nominations as best news special, "L.A. Riots: From this Day Forward" and best sports feature, "Kiteboarding (Extreme Sports Rush)", the Fox-owned outlet topped KCAL-TV (18), KCOP-TV (12), KCET-TV (8), KCBS-TV (7), KNBC-TV (7) and KTLA-TV (6), among others. Award winners for the Emmys, singling out excellence in local programming, will be unveiled at a ceremony in Pasadena June 23. - Susanne Ault