KTLA Plans Friends Marathon

As Friends heads towards its final prime time episode on NBC, Tribune’s KTLA Los Angeles is giving viewers a going-away party by airing 10 favorite episodes in a Saturday evening marathon on May 1.

From 5 to 10 p.m., KTLA will broadcast viewer favorites like "The One Where Ross & Rachel Take A Break," and "The One With The Morning After," in which Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel and David Schwimmer’s Ross break up for good. (Rachel: "We are so over." Ross: "Fine by me.")

KTLA is the syndicated home of Friends in Los Angeles, where it airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.