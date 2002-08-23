KNTV leases new studio space
NBC's KNTV San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif., is leasing 25,000 square feet of studio, newsroom and office space in San Francisco's Waterfront district in a
building once used for food processing, dairy distribution and as a design
showroom.
The site will be used for NBC's national and local sales and by MSNBC and NBC
for originating broadcasts.
While the station will keep its primary location, general manager Linda
Sullivan said, "The addition of our San Francisco bureau affords us an important
presence in the Bay area and extends our capabilities to serve our viewers in
the San Francisco and North Bay counties."
