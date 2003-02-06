Kimmel shows up, Leno still king

The premiere of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live did nothing to harm the

performance of NBC's king of late-night, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,

which won last week by its largest margin in 21 weeks.

Original episodes of Leno, from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m., scored a 2.2

rating/10 share in adults 18 through 49 against repeats of The Late Showwith David Letterman that averaged a 1.4/6 in the demo, according to

Nielsen Media Research.

At ABC, the pairing of Nightline at 11:30 am with the first half of

Kimmel from 12:05 a.m. to 12:35 a.m. averaged a 1.3/5 in the demo, with

Kimmel's ratings dropping to a 0.8/4 from Nightline's 1.3/5.

Still, ABC was pleased with Kimmel's performance against CBS'

TheLate Late Show with Craig Kilborn. In the second half of

Kimmel and the first half of Kilborn, the two shows tied in

adults-18-through-49 rating, with Kimmel prevailing in adults 18 through

34 with a 0.8, 33 percent higher than Kilborn's 0.6.

NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien also dominated its time period --

12:35 a.m. to 1:35 a.m. -- winning adults 18 through 49 with a 1.1/7. That

defeated Kilborn in the same time slot, which scored a 0.7/5 in the demo,

and the second half of Kimmel, which averaged a 0.8.