KFC Drops ‘Healthy’ Ads
By Staff
Fast-food chain KFC is pulling ads that touted the health benefits of its fried chicken. According to published reports, the ads, which told viewers that KFC’s chicken could be part of a balanced diet, were stopped last week.
The commercials also prompted a complaint to the FTC from consumer group the Center for Science in the Public Interest.
