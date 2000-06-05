KERA picks Motorola DTV encoder

PBS member station Kera Dallas/Fort Worth has tapped Motorola Broadband Communications to supply it with a DigiCipher II ATSC-compliant MPEG-2 encoding system to support its DTV broadcasts.

Kera's encoder is configured to support a single HDTV channel and four SDTV channels because the station plans to offer an SDTV multiplex during part of the day and HDTV programming, possibly combining it with one SD channel, at other times.