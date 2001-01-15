Keeping up with Caroline

Syndication gossips were predicting the end of fall 2001 project Caroline

after word came that Paramount Domestic Television did not do a deal for the show with the CBS O&O group. That would have been the show's easiest route to clearance clout, considering that the studio and station group are both owned by Viacom. But Caroline

is far from dead, according to Paramount's sales chief, John Nogawski. He confirms that several CBS-owned stations have signed on to the show, but declined to say which.

Nogawski also said that there were offers for Caroline

in a lot of other markets. He expects to "make a formal announcement" about Caroline's

clearance levels either right before NATPE or during the convention. A Caroline

withdrawal could be embarrassing considering several pilot screeners have already been mailed.