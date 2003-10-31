Joe Schmo Ends With a Bang
Spike TV’s reality spoof The Joe Schmo Show
wrapped up to stellar ratings last Tuesday. The finale of Joe Schmo
nabbed 3.4 million viewers, the high point for the series. The hour-long post show attracted 2.4 million viewers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.