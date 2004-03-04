Jackson to Appear on SNL

Janet Jackson is set to titillate audiences once more, only this time with music and comedy.

In her first TV appearance since the now infamous Super Bowl incident, Janet Jackson will serve both as host and musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on April 10.

This marks the first time Jackson has hosted the show and the second time she’s appeared as musical guest. The last time was 1994.

Since Jackson flashed her right breast during halftime at the Super Bowl–with a little help from Justin Timberlake–several of Jackson’s TV appearances have been cancelled. She did not appear at the Grammy Awards after CBS demanded she apologize for her Super Bowl antics during the live broadcast. She also lost a role starring as Lena Horne in a made-for-TV movie that was slated for ABC.

Jackson’s new album, Damita Jo, will be released March 30, and she’s said to be interested in pursuing her acting career more aggressively.