It's a guy thing

National Football League games on the broadcast networks drew a lot more men

to the set this year than last.

Fox had a 13 percent gain in men 18 through 34 and a 7 percent gain in men

18 through 49.

Fox had an overall gain of 5 percent, with total viewership climbing to an

average 16.2 million viewers.

CBS didn't have a full-season tally at deadline, but through 16 weeks, the

network's coverage was up 15 percent among men 18 through 34 and 8 percent among

men 18 through 49.

ABC's Monday Night Football was up 16 percent with men 18 through 34 and

11 percent with men 18 through 49, while total viewership was up 4 percent to an

average 17 million.