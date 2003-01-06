It's a guy thing
National Football League games on the broadcast networks drew a lot more men
to the set this year than last.
Fox had a 13 percent gain in men 18 through 34 and a 7 percent gain in men
18 through 49.
Fox had an overall gain of 5 percent, with total viewership climbing to an
average 16.2 million viewers.
CBS didn't have a full-season tally at deadline, but through 16 weeks, the
network's coverage was up 15 percent among men 18 through 34 and 8 percent among
men 18 through 49.
ABC's Monday Night Football was up 16 percent with men 18 through 34 and
11 percent with men 18 through 49, while total viewership was up 4 percent to an
average 17 million.
