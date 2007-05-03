Ion Announces Originals

Ion Media Networks announced a multi-platform mix of new and vintage programming at its upfront presentation today.

Addressing the advertising community at the Prince George Ballroom in New York, CEO Brandon Burgess and President of Sales & Marketing Steve Appel announced a partnership with RHI Entertainment that brings original programming to the network, which airs old programs like The Wonder Years and The A-Team. The first of the originals is a political miniseries called Killer Wave.

Ion also announced a partnership with Firebrand that offers viewers an interactive experience while watching classic TV commercials.

Vicki Lawrence, Tracey Gold and Bronson Pinchot were among the talent in attendance.