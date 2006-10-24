Introcaso-Davis Upped at Bravo

Bravo has upped network veteran Amy Introcaso-Davis from VP to Senior VP, Development and Production. Introcaso-Davis will continue to oversee east and west coast development, reporting to Frances Berwick, Executive VP, Programming and Production.

Introcaso-Davis has developed and executive produced Bravo series including Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, ShowBiz Momsand Dads, Tabloid Wars and Celebrity Poker Showdown. After joining Bravo in 2002, she was also instrumental in bringing the network its breakthrough hit Queer Eye For the Straight Guy. She is currently developing spousal competition series Better Half.

Having joined Bravo before Cablevision sold the network to NBC, Introcaso-Davis previously also oversaw interstitial programming for Cablevision's Independent Film Channel. Prior to that, she headed series development and production at Lifetime, oversaw primetime programming development and casting at Fox, and held key casting positions at CBS, Marsha Kleinman and Associates and Playwrights Horizons.

Separately, Bravo has picked up a second season of its gym-set reality show Work Out. The series, which follows L.A.-based trainer and her staff both on and off the job, will begin production of a six-episode second season this November.

Work Out premiered this summer and built over six episodes, which tracked Warner as she built her gym and struggled with a rocky relationship with her long-time girlfriend. The finale in August averaged 985,000 total viewers, 647,000 viewers 18-49 and 608,000 viewers 25-54.