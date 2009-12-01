Interest Groups Speak Out Against Impending Comcast/NBCU Meld

Calling it "the

most important media merger since Lucy met Desi," Media Access Project

President Andrew Schwartzman says that his group will oppose the meld of NBCU

and Comcast.

"No entity

should have control over such a large audience," he said in a statement

following news that GE and Vivendi had come to an agreement on the purchase of

Vivendi's stake in the company that would pave the way for that merger.

Shwartzman said that

he was particularly concerned about the effects of the merger on distribution

of online video.

Free Press also

expressed its strong opposition, but that came as no surprise, since it already

has a web site up and running to try to block the deal.

"Washington and

Wall Street want the public to think this is a done deal. But it's time for

policymakers to stop putting the narrow interests of big corporations ahead of

what's best for the American people," said Free Press Executive Director

Josh Silver in response to the news of the Vivendi/GE agreement.