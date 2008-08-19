Trending

INSP Inks DirecTV Deal

INSP-The Inspiration Network boosted its household reach big-time.

The channel, which boasts programming on more than 20 "faith traditions," signed a carriage deal with satellite operator DirecTV that upped its reach to 54 million households, according to the company.

The network joins the DirecTV lineup and its 17 million households Aug. 27.