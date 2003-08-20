Insight adds two HD channels to lineup
Insight Communications Co. Inc. is adding HDNet and HD Movie Net to its
high-definition lineup.
Insight currently offers its "HDPak" in Louisville, Ky.; Evansville,
Ind.; and Peoria, Ill., and ot will soon add others, including
Columbus, Ohio; Bloomington, Ind.; and Champaign/Urbana, Ill.
To receive the channels, subscribers must have an HD-ready TV set, Insight's
HD-enabled set-top box and subscribe the to $7.95 HD tier.
Insight added Hallmark Channel to its Columbus system earlier this month,
giving Hallmark 84,000 new subscribers.
