Insight adds two HD channels to lineup

Insight Communications Co. Inc. is adding HDNet and HD Movie Net to its

high-definition lineup.

Insight currently offers its "HDPak" in Louisville, Ky.; Evansville,

Ind.; and Peoria, Ill., and ot will soon add others, including

Columbus, Ohio; Bloomington, Ind.; and Champaign/Urbana, Ill.

To receive the channels, subscribers must have an HD-ready TV set, Insight's

HD-enabled set-top box and subscribe the to $7.95 HD tier.

Insight added Hallmark Channel to its Columbus system earlier this month,

giving Hallmark 84,000 new subscribers.