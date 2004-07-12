The Insider Scoop on O'Brien

After leaving Access Hollywood in a huff, Pat O’Brien will return to the world of celebrity news Sept. 13 with half-hour nightly magazine The Insider.

The Paramount syndie will concentrate on “record of the day” celebrity news and behind-the-scenes reports. “No box office, no red carpet,” O’Brien says, “You’ll never hear me ask ‘What are you wearing tonight?’ Thank God those days are over.”

He’s banking on what he calls his “celebrity-friendly” personality and a “damn good phone book.”



According to industry sources, O’Brien’s New York-based co-host will be Lara Spencer of Good Morning America.

The show is a spin-off of a segment seen on Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight. In about three-quarters of all markets, The Insider will run as a lead-in or lead-out to ET. The show is cleared in 98% of the country.