IFC’s Carroll: We are focused

The Independent Film Channel executive vice president and general manager Ed Carroll said the alleged accounting

scandal at parent Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. "is not distracting us at all," and his

network is focused on its television business.

But Carroll, speaking at the Television Critics Association meeting Tuesday

in Los Angeles, ducked questions on if he would be moving over to AMC or WE: Women's Entertainment.

Speculation has swirled that Carroll and IFC president Kathleen Dore could be

called up to run AMC Networks.

They are two of the most senior executives left at Rainbow after 14 executives --

including AMC president Katie McEnroe and the GMs of AMC and WE -- were ousted

after parent Cablevision Systems Corp. conducted a five-month investigation into accounting

practices.

WE trotted out Friends star Courteney Cox and her husband, David Arquette, to

promote their upcoming redecorating show, Mix It Up, but there were no WE

executives on the panel.

AMC kept the lowest profile at the press tour, hosting a lunch but not

presenting any shows.

Representatives from WE and AMC would not discuss the firings or the future

of their networks' management.