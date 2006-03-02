The Idol Reign Continues

It’s the same old Idol story. American Idol destroyed its rivals once again from 8-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. The show scored an average 12 rating/31 share in the 18-49 demo. Its closest competition was the first half-hour of ABC’s Lost, which earned a 6.0/14 from 9-9:30, compared to Idol’s 12.9/31 in the time slot.

Idol brought Fox to a first-place win for the night with an average 10.6/27. The network’s preview of partially improvised comedy Free Ride at 9:30 (it moves to Sundays in the same time period March 12) benefited from its Idol lead-in. The show came in second to Lost in its time slot, scoring a 6.3/15 to Lost’s second-half-hour 7.6/18.

ABC was second overall for the night with an average 4.3/11. Lost was its highest-rated show. Its Oscar-time Barbara Walters Special, in which she interviewed George Clooney, Mathew Mcconaughey, Mariah Carey and Grey's Anatomy's Dr. Mcdreamy himself, Patrick Dempsey, tied for second with NBC’s Law & Order in the 10-11 time slot with a 4.0/10 (L&O got an 11 share). CBS’ CSI won the time period with a 4.4/12. The eye network came in third for the night with a 3.3/9.

NBC was fourth with a 3.2/8. Deal Or No Deal’s numbers from 8-9 were no big deal: The Howie Mandel-hosted game show earned a 3.3/9 (although those numbers were enough to give it second place against Idol in the time slot).

Univision’s soaps earned the Spanish-language network a fifth-place finish with a 1.6/4.

The WB came in sixth with a 1.2/3 for One Tree Hill and a repeat of Beauty & the Geek.

Last and least was UPN with a 0.7/2 for a Next Top Model special and a rerun of Veronica Mars.