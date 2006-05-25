Idol Goes Out a Winner
Two hours of Idol’s season finale on Fox gave the network a sweeping victory Wednesday night; it scored a 13.8 rating/35 share in the key 18-49 demographic, crushing the first hour of ABC’s Lost finale, which earned a 6.9/15 from 9-10 (a clip show from 8-9 got a 3.1/9 against Idol’s 11.6/33). Lost’s numbers improved in its final hour, when it no longer had Idol to contend with, to a 7.9/19).
ABC was a distant second overall for the night with a 6.0/15.
CBS and NBC tied for third with a 1.9/5. NBC’s only first-run show was Dateline from 8-9 (1.9/5). CBS’ Dr Phil special (1.4/4) was its only non-rerun show.
UPN was fourth with an 0.7/2 for night of Hair Show, and The WB brought up the rear with an 0.6/1 for its showing of feature film Daredevil.
