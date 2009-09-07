IBC 2009: Ross Pumps In Octane

Canadian switcher, automation and infrastructure supplier Ross Video will

use IBC to introduce Vision Octane, a new line of 1-8 MLE (multi-level effects)

production switchers with a fully self-contained single 8-rack-unit (RU)

processing chassis.

Vision Octane provides more power from the same chassis

as the current Vision QMD-X series, Ross says. It is designed to accommodate

advanced applications including multi-screen, multi-destination, split-feed,

monitor-wall intensive and 3D productions. Existing QMD-X switchers can be

upgraded to the Octane product.

The new Octane switcher offers 35 full-screen HD animation

stores; 24 channels of 3D DVE (digital video effects) with warp; 96 inputs; 48

outputs, all assignable; 32 full keyers; 12 AuxKey mixer/keyers on the

auxiliary bus outputs; and 12 DVE key combiners. That equates to a total of 56

keyers.