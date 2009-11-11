Hurst Joins MTVN Entertainment Group as Business Strategy VP

Ben Hurst, VP of business development and ad sales strategy for online video service, Joost, has joined MTV Networks' Entertainment Group as VP of business strategy, based in New York.

Hurst will head up strategic planning for Comedy Central and group-level initiatives including potential purchases, syndication and new businesses.

It is a homecoming for Hurst, who was director of business development and ad sales strategy for MTVN from 2002 to 2005.