House torches Torricelli amendment

Candidates won't be getting deeper discounts on TV ad time after all.

Broadcasters won a major legislative victory Wednesday night when the House

voted 327-101 to strip language out of campaign-finance reform that would have

required local TV stations to sell advertising time to federal candidates at

bargain-basement prices.

The successful amendment, sponsored by Reps. Gene Green (D-Texas) and Richard

Burr (R-N.C.), eliminated language sponsored by Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.)

that was added to campaign-finance reform by the Senate last summer.

Just hours before the vote, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) told broadcasters at a

Washington, D.C., conference to get on the phone and call their members because the

vote was going to be close.

It wasn't, and even during debate on the House floor, the ayes appeared to

have it.

"This amendment says that somehow, federal candidates are entitled to special

privileges, special rates, special time on the airwaves of America, while other

citizens are treated differently," House Energy and Commerce Committee

chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) said.

"Other people who want to speak in this country politically don't get those

breaks. Just federal candidates? Come on," he added.

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Neil Abercrombie (D-Hawaii) said that if

candidates paid less, local advertisers would wind up paying more: "What's going

to happen is the local advertisers, aside from me or aside from you, are going

to have to make up the difference. And I'm not going back into my district and

telling people that are trying to make a living, especially after Sept. 11, that

they've got to pay more so that people can listen to me."

Back in their headquarters, the National Association of Broadcasters popped

the champagne: "We're deeply appreciative of the strong bipartisan vote

stripping the Torricelli amendment from campaign-reform legislation that would

have done serious damage to local broadcasters," NAB president Eddie

Fritts said.