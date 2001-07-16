House telecom unit skeds hearings

House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) will hold two hearings before Congress leaves for its month-long August recess.

This Friday (July 20), Upton will look at what the entertainment industry has done to curb exposing children to violent content.

Next Tuesday (July 24), Upton's panel will discuss deployment of third-generation wireless services, which is likely to touch on the digital television transition and when broadcasters plan to return their analog spectrum licenses to the government.

- Paige Albiniak