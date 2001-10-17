House calls for choppers to fly

House members want the Federal Aviation Administration to get news

helicopters and other aircraft off the ground, they said during a hearing in the

House Aviation Subcommittee Wednesday.

News choppers have been banned from flying in the top-30 metro markets since

Sept. 11. That affects the majority of news helicopters that fly -- some 144 out

of 200.

Radio-Television News Directors Association president Barbara Cochran said

keeping news helicopters from flying likely violates the constitution.

'We believe this restriction is constitutionally suspect,' Cochran said. 'The

Supreme Court has recognized a First Amendment right of access to public

information and places, particularly where the area sought to be accessed has

historically been open to the public.'

Even lawmakers do not know why the FAA has chosen to keep news helicopters

and other small aircraft grounded. They repeatedly asked Steven Brown, the FAA's

acting associate administrator for air-traffic services, to clarify the

logic.

Brown said many of the reasons were classified and could not be disclosed. He

added that the final decision is in the hands of the National Security Council

and other related security agencies, and not the FAA.

That answer wasn't good enough for many of the subcommittee's members. 'The

FAA is responsible for the paradox being pointed out today,' said Rep. Robin

Hayes (R-N.C.). 'You are to blame. It's past time to get these questions

answered. To continue this charade of who's on first is counterproductive,

countereverything.'

The NSC refused to send a representative to speak at Wednesday's hearing, but

Brown said helicopters in particular are a security concern because of their

ability to hover in a fixed location in low altitudes.