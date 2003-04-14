New Campaigns

Honeywell Consumer Products' Autolite spark plugs are getting their first TV-ad support in nearly a decade. The spots, which broke last week, feature characters from Fox's prime time animated series King of the Hill. Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann-Erickson Worldwide, Troy, Mich., is the agency, having picked up Honeywell's Autolite and Fram accounts last year. The budget is estimated at $10 million. ...

Konica BUSINESS Technologies USA last week broke a business-to-business campaign that included TV, network cable, print, online and direct mail. The spots carry the overall theme "Change the Tone," in support of its line of color products—including its new ColorForce 8050 Imaging System. Konica will run its broadcast-network commercial through Aug. 22, emphasizing the early-morning news shows. Cronin & Co., Glastonbury, Conn., is the Konica agency. ...

Regis Corp.'s Supercuts hair-care chain next week will break three humorous, guy-oriented TV commercials carrying the theme line "We know how it is." One spot will feature NASCAR driver Kerry Earnhardt and balding former NFL star Terry Bradshaw. (Bradshaw is part owner of FitzBradshaw Racing, Earnhardt's racing team.) Omnicom Group's Element 79, named Supercuts' creative agency last December, handles the campaign. ...

TBWA Snags Pennzoil Account

Pennzoil's creative-account review, which had recently dwindled to the final four agencies, has concluded with Interpublic Group of Cos.'TBWA/Chiat/Day

the victor of the account, estimated at $20 million-plus.

Interpublic and Omnicom Group

had two contenders apiece in contention to the end. Deutsch, Los Angeles, and The Martin Agency, Richmond, Va., are under Interpublic's corporate umbrella, while TBWA/Chiat/Day, Playa del Rey, Calif., and the Pennzoil incumbent Austin, Texas-based GSD&M

are under Omnicom's.

GSD&M is said to be retaining the estimated $20 million Pennzoil media-buying and -planning account.

Big Brand on Campus

Coca-Cola

will take a $10 million equity stake in College Sports Television, a new digital cable network that launched last week. In addition, Coke has struck a $5 million marketing partnership with the new network.

The two companies intend to develop new programming as well as consumer marketing initiatives meant to reach the college athletic community—from fans to athletes to alumni.

As part of the deal, Coke will be the presenting sponsor for CSTV's Sunday-night block of University of Notre Dame programming this fall; Notre Dame is the latest to be added the CSTV's roster.

Chrysler Spots Tune In Viewers

Viewers sang the praises of Celine Dion's Chrysler

spots in Intermedia Advertising Group's latest consumer research on the most recalled and most liked TV commercials.

In its data on the top new TV spots airing in the two weeks ended March 30, the Canadian songbird's TV spot for Chrysler's Sebring was tops in terms of ad recall, while her spot for the Pacifica ranked first in likability. The Sebring spot came in at No. 8 on the likability list. Both spots are in black-and-white.

The two versions of KFC's Honey BBQ Boneless Wings spot, pairing Jason Alexander

with the Joe Millionaire

hunk (a :15 and a :30) ranked second and third in recall, followed by an animated spot for McDonald's

latest game, "Winning Time." A second Winning Time spot ranked seventh.

On IAG's likability chart, McDonald's Winning Time spot was locked in a three-way tie with Chrysler's Pacifica spot and Dr Pepper's "Be You" spot featuring Paulina Rubio.

Holland America Inks Travel Channel Deal

Cruise line Holland America

has signed a one-year advertising partnership with the Travel Channel, according to Discovery Networks U.S. President of Ad Sales Joe Abruzzese. The deal includes Holland America's sponsorship of Travel's upcoming "Beach Week 2003."

Holland America VP of Worldwide Marketing Mark Kammerer

said the cross-platform buy also includes a national consumer sweepstakes, to be promoted on Travel and Discovery.com through May 10 via spots that integrate Holland America's cruise-ship footage. About 50,000 co-branded direct-mail pieces will be sent out; Discovery Channel's retail stores will run sponsor-tagged Beach Week promos as well.