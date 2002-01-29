Hollings to hold digital-copyright hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee plans to hold a hearing on digital copyrights

at the end of February, sources said.

The session is a rescheduling of a hearing that was planned for October but

delayed after Sept. 11 and the anthrax attacks on the Hart Senate Office

Building that followed.

Expected to testify, as before, is The Walt Disney Co. CEO Michael

Eisner.

Disney, News Corp. and other media companies want Congress to push the

entertainment and distribution industries to come up with a digital-copyright

scheme that establishes an open standard while protecting digital content from

being freely copied and distributed over the Internet.

Hollings also continues to work on legislation to this end, sources said,

although the hearing will not necessarily focus on that bill.