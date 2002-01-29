Hollings to hold digital-copyright hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee plans to hold a hearing on digital copyrights
at the end of February, sources said.
The session is a rescheduling of a hearing that was planned for October but
delayed after Sept. 11 and the anthrax attacks on the Hart Senate Office
Building that followed.
Expected to testify, as before, is The Walt Disney Co. CEO Michael
Eisner.
Disney, News Corp. and other media companies want Congress to push the
entertainment and distribution industries to come up with a digital-copyright
scheme that establishes an open standard while protecting digital content from
being freely copied and distributed over the Internet.
Hollings also continues to work on legislation to this end, sources said,
although the hearing will not necessarily focus on that bill.
