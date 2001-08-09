Hoffman to run WVIT
Mark Hoffman named president and general manager, WVIT(TV) Hartford, the NBC O&O.
Most recently he was vice president and managing editor, business news, CNBC.
Hoffman succeeds Tom O'Brien who earlier this year transferred to Dallas to run the network's O&O there.
- Steve McClellan
