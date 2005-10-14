Hi Techies OK With 4/07/09 DTV Date

On the same day the Senate Commerce Committee circulated a bill that would set the DTV transition hard date at April 7, 2009, a coalition of high tech CEO's wrote the House and Senate Committee leadership to call for a date "in no event later than Jan. 1, 2009."

Could a battle be brewing? Hardly. The date was more a rhetorical device than a line in the sand. Their point was essentially that they wanted a hard date set now that was feasable, though the sooner the better. April 7 seemed to fit the bill.

That is the date when broadcasters will cut off analog service and switch to digital. It is also the date new users like WiFi-enabled computer operators could start employing some of the spectrum broadcasters will be vacating (channels 52-69).

The CEOs, including Bill Gates of Microsoft, AT&T's David Dorman and Cisco's John Chambers, were pleased with the news that a date had been proposed.

"We're just happy they have moved forward with a date," said John Alden, spokesman for the High Tech DTV Coalition. "We support any date that they think is feasible," he said, suggesting his organization was not going to the mat over a mere three months.

“The completion of the DTV transition will free up spectrum that will provide tremendous opportunities to promote growth in the United States economy,” the CEOs wrote. “We encourage you to pass legislation that would complete the transition at the earliest possible date, but in no event later than Jan. 1, 2009.”

The spectrum being reclaimed—in the 700mHz band—is being auctioned for advanced wireless services, minus a set-aside for first responders.

